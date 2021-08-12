The 22 millionth coronavirus jab will be administered on Thursday, caretaker Minister of Public Health Hugo de Jonger reported on Twitter. This concerns both first and second injections.

Currently, 84.3 percent of adults in the Netherlands have had at least one coronavirus jab, according to data from the ECDC, the European version of the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment. This puts our country in eighth place in Europe, together with Spain. In France (84.6 percent), Norway (85 percent), Portugal (85.3 percent), Malta (87 percent), Denmark (87 percent), Ireland (89.2 percent), and Iceland (91.2 percent) more people have already had an injection. A few weeks ago, the Netherlands was still in third place on the list.

71 percent of adult Netherlands residents have been fully vaccinated. This puts the Netherlands in seventh place in Europe. Denmark (73.2 percent), Portugal (74.6 percent), Ireland (77.9 percent), Belgium (78.8 percent), Iceland (86.5 percent) and Malta (87.6 percent) are already further along with the complete inoculation of their population.

With reporting by ANP