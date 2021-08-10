There was a slight decrease in the total number of patients being treated in hospitals for Covid-19. That total fell from 690 to 686 on Tuesday afternoon, according to the LCPS.

The combined hospital total was five percent lower compared to a week ago. A similar drop would bring the total down to 657.

The figure included 214 patients in intensive care units, the most since June 20. The ICU tally increased by two after accounting for admissions, discharges and deaths. The other 472 people were being treated in regular care wards, a net decrease of six.

The seven-day average number of coronavirus cases fell for the 22nd straight day on Tuesday, according to raw data from the RIVM. Some 2,204 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection between Monday and Tuesday morning.

The daily total rose by six percent after four days of decreases. Daily figures have often been lower on Sundays and Mondays for a variety of reasons, including people putting off getting tested until after the weekend and delays in results being processed.

The raw data showed that the seven-day moving average fell to 2,609, a 14 percent drop compared to last Tuesday. A combination of raw and corrected data showed the seven-day average was closer to 2,578. A week ago it was just shy of three thousand.

The three cities with the most new infections were Amsterdam (143), The Hague (104), and Rotterdam (91). Both Amsterdam and Rotterdam were about a third below average. The Hague’s total was six percent above its weekly average.