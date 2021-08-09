Additional coronavirus measures are not currently necessary. That said caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte. The coronavirus figures showed a downward trend in the past week, so other policy is not necessary, according to him.

It was not expected that a change in coronavirus policy would be announced on Monday. This is because another big press conference is scheduled for Friday. It will then be announced what the policy will look like in the coming period. New advice from the Outbreak Management Team was also requested for this. Rutte did not want to anticipate that.

On Monday morning it was announced that all Dutch households will receive a letter with which they can receive two free self-tests. The idea is that people can reduce the chance that they will infect others after their holiday if they have the virus undetected.

Due to the time when those letters will be sent and the way in which the free tests are distributed, not everyone who comes back from vacation will be able to use them immediately. According to Rutte, the letter is mainly intended as an awareness campaign. "It is not the intention to smear the whole of the Netherlands with self-tests."