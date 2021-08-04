The number of Covid-19 patients in Dutch hospitals fell on Wednesday for the first time in three weeks, according to figures from the LCPS. There are now 662 Covid patients, 57 fewer than Tuesday. That is equivalent to an eight percent decrease.

There are now 470 patients with Covid-19 in the regular nursing wards. That is 50 less than Tuesday. In the intensive care units, the number of seriously ill coronavirus patients fell by 7 to 192.

The patient total was still more than three-times what it was on July 8, when hospitals were treating a combined total of 196 patients with the coronavirus disease. Since then, this number has been increasing day by day.

Data from the LCPS showed that 57 new Covid-19 patients entered the nursing wards in the past 24 hours. Thirteen additional people were brought into the intensive care units. The total number of new admissions, 76, are the lowest since July 19.

With Wednesday's decline, Prime Minister Mark Rutte's prediction appears to have come true. He previously expressed the expectation that the pressure on hospitals would decline this week. This is because the number of positive coronavirus tests has been falling for some time.

Ernst Kuipers, chairman of the National Acute Care Network (LNAZ), previously stated that the total number of admitted coronavirus patients would rise to about 800.