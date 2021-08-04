The number of new corona cases has risen by one-fourth in the past 24 hours. Between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, 2,836 new coronavirus infections were registered by the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

On Tuesday, 2,230 new cases were registered, which was also a seven percent increase from the day before.

Still, the seven-day average continues to decline. In the past seven days, an average of 2,934 new coronavirus cases were registered per day, according to raw data from the RIVM.

Last Wednesday, the weekly average was still at 4,887 cases per day, a forty percent difference.

The number of new coronavirus cases has been steadily decreasing for several weeks. In mid-July, more than 10,000 new infections per day were registered.

Amsterdam residents tested positive 238 times, the highest total there in a week which pushed its seven-day average up to 216. In Rotterdam, the daily total of 103 brought that city’s moving average down to 146.

Another 96 people tested positive in The Hague, where the seven-day average dipped to 104.

Some 57 new infections were registered in Almere and 47 in Breda.

During the last 24 hours, seven new deaths from Covid-19 were recorded. It concerns two people from Haarlem and also residents of Rotterdam, Leiden, Doetinchem, Montferland and Eemnes. It's not to say that these people have all died in the last 24 hours, because registering a death sometimes takes several days or weeks. A total of 27 new deaths were reported to the RIVM in the past week, which is just under 4 per day.

Covid-19 death reports are not required to be submitted to the RIVM.