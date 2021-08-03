After three weeks of continuous increases, the number of coronavirus patients in Dutch hospitals stabilized on Tuesday. In total there are 719 Covid-19 patients, which is the same number as Monday, according to figures from the National Coordination Center for Patient Dispersal (LCPS).

Three weeks ago there were just over 200 patients with Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Since then, this number has been increasing day by day.

There are now 520 coronavirus patients in the regular care wards, two fewer than on Monday. There are 199 seriously ill Covid-19 patients in the ICUs, two more than the previous day. That is the highest number since June 21.

89 new coronavirus patients entered the nursing wards in the past 24 hours. Ten more people were brought straight to the ICUs.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte previously predicted that the rising pressure on hospitals will stop this week. This is because the number of positive coronavirus tests has been falling for some time. Ernst Kuipers, chairman of the National Acute Care Network (LNAZ), previously stated the expectation that the total number of admitted coronavirus patients will rise to about 800.