Jerge Hoefdraad, a 35-year-old former professional football player who was shot in Amsterdam on Sunday morning, was still fighting for his life in hospital on Monday evening. Earlier on Monday the police said that the footballer had died, but a few hours later corrected their mistake.

"To our regret, the message was incorrectly reported this afternoon of the death of the 35-year-old victim of the shooting incident on Stekkenbergweg," the Amsterdam police said on Twitter. "He is in very critical condition in hospital. We deeply regret this and apologize to his family."

Hoefdraad was shot in a commercial building on Stekkenbergweg in Amsterdam early on Sunday morning. Dutch media reported that he was trying to calm a fight between people at a party when he was shot. A spokesperson for the police told NU.nl that this scenario is "very plausible".

The police are investigating what happened and are looking for witnesses and any footage of the incident.