Former professional football player Jerge Hoefdraad was shot at a party in a commercial building in Amsterdam on Sunday morning, sources told De Telegraaf. The police confirmed the shooting on Twitter, saying the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

According to the police, the shooting happened at around 6:00 a.m. in a commercial building on Stekkenbergweg. "There was probably a party going on," the police said. A spokesperson would not say anything about the victim's identity to newspaper AD.

Exactly what happened in the run-up to the shooting, is not yet clear. According to De Telegraaf, Hoefdraad was trying to stop a fight when he was shot.

The police are investigating and called for witnesses to come forward. "We assume that quite a few people were there, we want to speak to as many of them as possible," a police spokesperson said to AD. The police are also looking for any photos or video footage of the shooting. "But only [share those] with the police, never with others."

Hoefdraad started his professional football career at Ajax. He was scheduled to start playing at Amsterdam amateur club ASC De Volewijckers next season, according to AD. During his professional career, he also played for RKC Waalwijk, Almere City, Telstar, and SC Cambuur, among others.