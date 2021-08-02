The number of coronavirus patients in Dutch hospitals rose to 719 on Monday, the highest number since June 11. This is an increase of 36 patients compared to Sunday, according to figures from the patient coordination office LCPS.

There are 522 patients in the nursing wards with Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. That is 26 more than Sunday. There are a total of 197 seriously ill Covid-19 patients in the ICUs, 10 more than the previous day.

Sixty new coronavirus patients were admitted to the regular nursing wards in the past 24 hours. During that time, 21 people were also brought in to the ICUs.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has tripled in about three weeks. Two months ago, however, there were twice as many patients with coronavirus.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte expects the pressure on hospitals to stop this week. This is because the number of positive coronavirus tests has been falling for some time. Ernst Kuipers, chairman of the National Acute Care Network (LNAZ), previously expressed the expectation that the total number of admitted coronavirus patients will rise to about 800.

The number of new positive coronavirus tests fell for the fourth day in a row on Monday. Between Sunday and Monday morning, 2,136 new coronavirus infections were registered at the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM). That is the lowest number in almost a month.

A week ago, 3,845 infections were detected on Monday; the week before that it was 8,878.

The uncorrected seven-day rolling average dropped down to 3,285 new coronavirus infections. The seven-day rolling average was 43 percent lower than last week on Monday.

The city with the highest number of infections remained Amsterdam at 114 new infections reported on Monday. Almere and The Hague came in tied at second place, both with 75 new coronavirus infections. Rotterdam came in third at 60 new infections.

In total, people in the Netherlands have tested positive for the coronavirus 1,869,909 times.

No deaths from Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours for the first time in two weeks. Two deaths were reported on Sunday.