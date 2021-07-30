Hospitals in the Netherlands recorded the lowest number of new hospitalizations for the treatment of Covid-19 in a week. While the admitted patient total continued its weeks-long rise, the increase slowed down significantly on Friday, with new coronavirus infections also falling to a 24-day low.

An additional 88 people with Covid-19 were admitted to Dutch hospitals between Thursday and Friday afternoon. While that was enough to raise the daily average up to 100 for the first time since the end of May, it was also the lowest number of patients during any single day this calendar week.

Of the 88 newly admitted patients, 14 went to intensive care, the least in a week. On average, 18 new Covid-19 patients have been sent to ICU daily this week, and 82 were accepted into regular care wards.

There were a total of 651 Covid-19 patients being treated in Dutch hospitals on Friday. That was a net increase of three, after accounting for admissions, discharges and deaths.

The hospital total rose for the 17th day in a row, but the daily increase has slowed down considerably this week.

Intensive care units posted their first net decrease in 12 days, with the patient total falling by one to 176.

The other 475 Covid-19 patients were being cared for in the regular hospital wards, four more than the day before.

An additional 3,463 people were said to have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the lowest daily total in 24 days. That pushed the seven-day moving average down for the eleventh straight day to 4,204.

The moving average was down 48 percent compared to a week ago.

The cities with the highest new infections were Amsterdam (223), Rotterdam (191) and The Hague (119). All three were below their respective averages.

People in the Netherlands have tested positive for the coronavirus a total of 1,862,586 times since the start of the pandemic.