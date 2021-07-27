An estimated 1,034,264 people were given a vaccine against Covid-19 last week, data from the RIVM showed. That was the lowest during a calendar week since the end of May.

By comparison, over 1.82 million jabs were given during the second week of June, the peak for the Netherlands. The current weekly figure fell by 8.9 percent compared to the previous week, though it was slightly above the total projected for the seven-day period.

"Looking at the Netherlands, it can be seen that the turnout in the east and south, with the exception of Zeeland, is higher in several age groups than in other parts of our country," the RIVM said. Across the Netherlands, "we see a higher turnout in the east and southeast of the country and a lower turnout in municipalities in the Bible Belt and in some large cities." That trend was evident for all age groups 45 and up, and was becoming clear among those from 25 to 44.

The Netherlands has fallen to fifth place for partial vaccine uptake out of the 30 countries in the European Union and European Economic Area. It was in tenth place for the percentage of adults known to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

60% of adults fully vaccinated

About 8.64 million adults have received either two jabs, or one shot of the Janssen single-dose vaccine. Nearly 16 thousand children between 12 and 17 years of age have also received two shots of the Pfizer vaccine. That means that over 60 percent of adults are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and 56 percent of the eligible population have been fully protected.

An additional 3.57 million people have received a single dose of a two-shot vaccine, including over 482 thousand children. The RIVM is not able to say how many of them have also recovered from a coronavirus infection. That group would also be considered "fully vaccinated" by the Dutch government.

Over 21 percent of adults have received one shot of a two-dose vaccine. When expanded to include people as young as 12, the figure rises to 23 percent.

The RIVM said that over 80 percent of people over 50 years of age are fully inoculated against the disease, and there has been good turnout among people aged 12 to 17. They are the newest group of people to be allowed the chance to get vaccinated.

Through Sunday, 20,129,431 Covid-19 vaccine injections were given in the Netherlands. That number ticked up by 125 thousand to 20,254,917 through the end of Monday.