Public health agency RIVM revealed 6,301 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, the lowest in two weeks. That brought the seven-day moving average down to 8,821, the first time it has been below nine thousand since July 14.

A downward trend in residents testing positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was seen in the four largest cities in the Netherlands. Amsterdam had 467 new infections, which brought the city's moving average down to 780. That represents a 29 percent decrease in a week.

Rotterdam's 315 infections was well below its average of 541. In The Hague, 160 people tested positive, over a third below average. Utrecht's average has fallen by 60 percent to 207, with 140 new infections reported on Thursday.

Hospitals admitted 72 more people with Covid-19 between Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, including 11 intensive care patients. That brought the moving daily average up to 66, with nine people daily sent straight to the ICU.

The hospital total rose two percent to 436. It was the ninth straight day where the figure increased. Over the past week, the figure has gone up by 90 percent, with the LCPS expecting more patients at least through the end of this week.

Another 90 percent gain would bring the total up to 834 by next Thursday.

The current hospital total includes 107 people in intensive care, a net increase of one after accounting for deaths and discharges. The other 329 people were being treated in regular care wards, a net increase of seven.

People in the Netherlands have tested positive for the coronavirus infection 1,827,273 times since the start of the pandemic.