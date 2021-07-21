Several DDoS attacks have targeted municipal health service GGD this week affecting several services provided by the organization. It has made it difficult for the public to schedule a coronavirus test, view test results, make arrangements for a vaccination, and to retrieve old data.

"As a result of several DDoS attacks, it has been repeatedly impossible for citizens to log in to GGD websites with their DigiD data since yesterday," the GGD said in a statement on Wednesday. "Also this morning, this temporarily led to several websites being unreachable."

A spokesperson for the GGD told NL Times the cyberattacks have not impacted the ability for the GGD to process test results and submit that data to the RIVM. There was no batch of missing data that led to reported coronavirus infection figures falling by over 25 percent over the past two days when compared to the weekly average.

The attack has had no impact on issuing EU Digital Covid Certificates using the CoronaCheck app.

The organization said that it will make sure people who tested positive for the infection receive a phone call notifying them of the diagnosis if they were not able to retrieve their results online. "In the context of source and contact research, people with a positive test result are always informed and they also receive advice about isolation and informing their contacts," the GGD said.

Those unable to book a coronavirus test can call the GGD at 0800-1202. Anyone wanting to schedule an appointment for a Covid-19 vaccination appointment can call 0800-7070. Both hotlines are available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A Distributed Denial of Service, or DDoS, is a form of cyberattack where an excess of data is sent to a computer system in an attempt to cause it to crash. The GGD said its suppliers were still trying to fend off the attack and to implement a structural solution.