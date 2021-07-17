An additional 11,134 SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infections were reported by the RIVM on Saturday. The seven-day moving average crept up slightly but remained under ten thousand at 9,980.

In Amsterdam alone, 1,123 tested positive for the coronavirus. Saturday marked the eighth day in a row that infections in Amsterdam were above the one thousand mark, with the capital’s moving average now at 1,178. The city with the second-highest number of infections was Rotterdam at 761, about 150 more than its average. That was followed by Utrecht at 348, around 11 percent below average.

Groningen has seen a large surge in requests for testing and has had delays processing results for two days. Even still, another 264 infections were reported there on Saturday. The province itself is the only one of 25 regions in the Netherlands to have been placed at the highest risk level warning on the European coronavirus map by the ECDC.

The most recent preliminary data from the RIVM shows that about 14.4 percent of those reporting to the GGD for a coronavirus test were diagnosed with the infection. Two weeks ago earlier, that figure was still below five percent. Over 460 thousand tests were conducted during the seven-day period ending on Thursday.

On Saturday, there were a total of 77 Covid-19 patients being treated in the ICU and 207 patients with Covid-19 in the regular hospital ward, bringing the combined total up to 284. The combined hospital total rose by seven percent compared to Friday, and by 39 percent in comparison to a week ago. Should the current upward trend continue, there will be nearly 400 Covid-19 patients in hospital in seven days.

In total, 55 new Covid-19 patients were admitted into care between Friday and Saturday afternoon. That pushed the seven-day moving average up to 31, the highest in almost a month. Out of all new admissions, 50 were sent to the regular hospital ward and five to the ICU.

Updated vaccination figures were not released on Saturday. The RIVM projected that a total of 1.1 million doses will be administered by the end of the calendar week. In total, an estimated 19 million Covid-19 vaccine shots will have been given in the Netherlands by the end of the weekend.

Nearly half of the adult population has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease.

In total, people in the Netherlands have tested positive for the coronavirus a total of 1,788,435 times.