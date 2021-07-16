The number of new coronavirus infections revealed by the RIVM on Friday reached 11,363, again reaching the most infections in a day since Christmas. That pushed the seven-day moving average up to 9,867 the highest total in 200 days.

The moving average has gone up astonishingly fast after setting a third-wave low point of 608 on June 30. That increase has shown some signs of slowing down, but it was still triple the total reported a week ago.

It was the seventh consecutive day that over a thousand Amsterdam residents tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, leading all municipalities with 1,122. The city's average reached 1,145 with the new data.

Another 743 people tested positive in Rotterdam, about 22 percent above average. Utrecht posted 302 infections, bringing its average to 457.

Groningen showed just 100 new infected residents, far below its moving average on Thursday of 439. The branch of the municipal health service for the Groningen province said many results were delayed due to an influx of people getting tested.

Meanwhile, the daily number of Covid-19 vaccinations being given remained at about 170 thousand, a six-week low. The data on vaccines was only being updated Tuesdays and Thursdays, the Ministry of Health said.

The total number of vaccinations rose to nearly 18.5 million on Thursday. It will likely top 19 million on Sunday morning.

There was a 15 percent net increase in the number of hospital patients being treated for Covid-19. Medical centers were caring for 265 people with the disease on Friday, 35 more than a day earlier.

There were 190 patients being treated in regular care, an increase of 32 after accounting for admissions, discharges and deaths. The ICU total rose by three to 75.

The combined patient total has gone up by 29 percent in the past week. The rate of increase was the most seen since the end of October. A similar increase would push the figure up to 345 by next Friday.

Hospitals admitted 54 patients with Covid-19 between Thursday and Friday afternoon, including five ICU patients. That was the most in a day since June 11.

It brought the moving daily average up to 25, including three ICU patients.