The justice system fears a violent liberation attempt from Ridouan Taghi from the Extra Secure Institution (EBI) in Vught. Taghi is rumored to already have made escape plans prior to his arrest in Dubai in 2019, De Telegraaf reported.

Taghi’s imprisonment was once again extended by the Council for the Application of Criminal Justice and Youth Protection (RSJ) in Spring. Lawyers of the infamous tried to appeal the decision.Taghi is suspected of ordering multiple murders and assassination attempts in the Marengo process. He was also implicated by a client of Derk Wiersum who was murdered in front of his home in Amsterdam in September 2019.

A cousin of Taghi is said to be looking for people to carry out the escape plan, according to information from the Criminal Intelligence Team. “We would be looking for a mediator who will receive several tens of millions of euros for this”, the ruling by the RSJ read. There was also said to be a command group, possibly from the Balkans, with heavy weapons at their disposal.

According to De Telegraaf, Taghi is also said to have ordered an inquiry into whether a Dutch diplomat could be kidnapped in Africa to serve as a ransom for his release. These allegations were seen as realistic and taken seriously by the investigative services.

Taghi’s lawyer, Inez Weski, responded to the replies saying that the RSJ probably relies on “outdated rumors”. To date, there has been no evidence of an escape attempt.”

A threat assessment was drawn up for the RSJ’s ruling based on information from the Criminal Intelligence Team (TCI). In the ruling it was stated that Taghi posed “an unacceptable social risk in the event of escaping” and the appeal by Taghi’s lawyer to release his client was rejected.

No inmate has ever escaped from the EBI where Taghi is being held.