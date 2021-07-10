Before the government tightened coronavirus restrictions on Friday evening, partygoers were able to enter nightclubs and discotheques by presenting a QR code that proved they were either vaccinated against Covid-19 or had a recent, negative coronavirus test.

Pier Eringa, chairman of the organization behind testing for access, Open Nederland, called the enforcement of the QR code check weak. In the NOS Radio 1 Journaal, he said it was “unfortunate but inevitable” that the government had to bring back certain measures after infection rates soared again in recent days.

“The enforcement of the QR code check is weak”, Eringa said. “We can test like crazy but if the next step is weak, the whole system won’t work.” According to the chairman, a lot has been going well at the testing centers but there is always room for improvement.

In Enschede, 180 people tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting a nightclub at the end of June. The mayor of the town believed that the misuse of Testing for Access QR code was responsible for the spread.

From Tuesday onwards, a negative coronavirus test will only be valid for entry for 24 hours, instead of 40 hours. Eringa expected that this measure will lead to long queues at testing locations. “People will come more often, especially during peak hours. That means a lot of pressure for our organization. We wil have to work hard in the coming period.”