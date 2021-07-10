Anyone born in 2008 can now register for an appointment to be vaccinated against Covid-19 either online or by calling the national hotline (0800-70 70), health minister Hugo de Jonge announced on Twitter on Saturday.

People in this age group do not have to wait for their official vaccination invitation.

They will receive the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine which has been declared safe for everyone aged 12 and above.

Minors aged 16 and older can decide for themselves if they want to be vaccinated. Adolescents younger than 16 require the approval of their guardian to receive the shot.

The government aims to give all young people 12 and older the chance to receive at least their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine before the start of the new school year.

ID, appointment confirmation and a completed health survey are required for vaccination. The survey is also available at the site.

In the Netherlands, there have been around 17.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.



