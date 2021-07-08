Dutch airline KLM has launched an investigation into a video featuring a man wearing a green KLM safety vest and shouting derogatory comments about Moroccan people, ANP reported. The video showed a Royal Air Maroc plane taking off and the man on the tarmac shouts, “Yes, yes, there goes another full box of Moroccans back to Morocco”.

The man then starts jumping and shouting ”one-way ticket for everyone. Fuck off, fuck off.” The man’s comments were received with loud cheering. The video has been widely shared on social media in the last few days, though it remains unclear when it was made.

@KLM medewerkers op @Schiphol juichen dat kist met marokkanen oprotten naar marokko. “Lekker enkeltje oprotten”. Zie video! Wagelijk! #racisme #haat ben benieuwd naar het excuus voor dezr haat. pic.twitter.com/dj7Qi4OWc9 — Dr. Charifa Zemouri (@DrZemouri) July 7, 2021

"KLM has taken note of this video with horror and rejects these images and statements shown," the airline said in a statement. “If these are indeed KLM staff members, we will of course take appropriate measures immediately.”

”The video was immediately forwarded internally to the relevant department, where it is currently being investigated with high priority,” the Dutch flag carrier further stated.

KLM emphasized that it was a ”global airline” that valued ​​all its passengers equally. ”KLM does not discriminate on the basis of age, gender, nationality, race, religion, or lifestyle,” they said.

The company was notified about the video on Wednesday, a spokesperson said.