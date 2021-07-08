People in the Netherlands who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 for more than two weeks will no longer be advised to self-isolate after coming into close contact with someone infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The new policy was published by the RIVM on Thursday, after similar advice from the Outbreak Management Team was made public.

Starting on Thursday the quarantine period is only recommended for people not considered to be fully vaccinated against the disease. That includes people who have had one shot of the Janssen vaccine, two shots of the AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or one shot of any vaccine after a previous coronavirus infection. They are considered fully protected 14 days after their last jab.

People also will not be told to quarantine if they were infected with coronavirus less than six months ago. The OMT justified their advice by saying that there was "mounting evidence" that vaccinated people who did contract the coronavirus are less contagious. The GGD said it will still carry out source and contact tracing investigations.

Vaccinated people and those recently infected still need to monitor their health. "It is important to keep a close eye on your health. Do you have symptoms that match the coronavirus? Always get yourself tested and never use a self-test for this," the RIVM stated.

Before Thursday, any close contact of someone diagnosed with the coronavirus infection was required to self-isolate for ten days regardless of their vaccination status. They could exit the quarantine after five days if they tested negative for the viral infection.

A Nu.nl audit of the latest advice from the Outbreak Management Team showed that vaccinated housemates of an infected person will also be advised to get tested for the coronavirus infection five days after their contact with an infected person.