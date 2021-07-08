Residents in the Netherlands who were born in 2007 are eligible to book their Covid-19 vaccination appointment starting from Thursday, public health agency RIVM announced. Appointments can be made on the internet, or by using a special phone line.

Some 188,000 Netherlands residents were born in 2007. Members of this age group will be administered the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 jab, which is the only vaccine approved for use in the Netherlands by people under the age of 18.

They will also receive an invitation by mail.

Last Monday, Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge stated that the country's immunization program would be expanded to include young people aged 12 to 17. Over 1.1 million people in that age range live in the Netherlands.

People under the age of 16 must consult their parents before deciding to get vaccinated, RIVM instructed. People older than 16 can generally make an independent decision.

RIVM has published further information about the vaccination of the youth on their website.