Sunday will bring showers along with a chance of thunderstorms particularly in the east, the KNMI announced. The Dutch meteorological institute said it was possible that storm warnings would be issued as the day advances, with fog predicted in the morning.

Maximum temperatures will reach up to 20 degrees Celsius, sinking down to 14 degrees at night. A gentle breeze can be felt throughout the day, coming from the southwest.

"On Sunday, there is a high chance (more than 60%) of code yellow for severe thunderstorms, especially in the southeast of the country," the KNMI said earlier this week.

The following week will bring a mix of sun, clouds and rain with temperatures remaining around 22 degrees. From Tuesday onwards, there is also a change of strong wind throughout the country.