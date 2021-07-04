An additional 1,239 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the RIVM reported on Sunday. The seven-day moving average for coronavirus infection was at 854 on Sunday, 34 percent higher than it was one week ago.

That moving average has risen to its highest point in 14 days. Preliminary data from the RIVM also showed that about 3.8 percent of those tested by the GGD were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection. Should that number rise above 4 percent for a consistent period, the Netherlands will return entirely back to the orange or red warning level from the European Union, which could be mean more travel restrictions for people traveling from the Netherlands to another EU country.

Amsterdam reported its highest daily total of residents newly infected with the coronavirus since May 29. New cases there soared with 162 new coronavirus cases reported on Sunday. In comparison, last Sunday only 27 new infections were reported in the capital city. Following Amsterdam with the highest number of infections are Rotterdam (63) and Groningen (59).

The total number of positive cases is also frequently lower on Sunday and Monday than the rest of the week. The number of people tested by the GGD showed early signs of rising, but the total number of people tested over the past week remained near an 11-month low.

An estimated 204,620 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Saturday bringing the seven-day average down below 211 thousand. Just over 1.25 million jabs have been given this calendar week.

That brought the total number of administered vaccines up to 16,596,971 through Saturday. The 17 millionth shot will likely be placed on Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Updated hospital data was not released by the LCPS on Sunday. There were 248 Covid-19 patients in hospital on Friday, down 32 percent compared to last week. In the ICU, 108 patients were stationed.

As of Sunday, people in the Netherlands have tested positive for the coronavirus a total of 1,689,106 times.