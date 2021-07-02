Dutch public health agency RIVM announced on Friday that 962 more people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the most reported in a single day since June 17. It was the fourth consecutive increase, which brought the seven-day moving average to 670, wiping out a week's worth of improvement.

The news was announced as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus was causing increased uneasiness in the Netherlands. The highly-contagious variant could already be responsible for half of all new infections in the Netherlands this week, and was likely the dominant variant in Amsterdam.

Another 107 residents of Amsterdam were given a positive diagnosis for the coronavirus infection, the RIVM said in its daily update. That was the highest that figure has been since June 4, and was more than double the capital's seven-day average.

Rotterdam also reported 48 more cases, about level with its average, while The Hague recorded 39 more infections. The seven-day average there is 23.

There were 248 people being treated for Covid-19 in Dutch hospitals on Friday afternoon. That figure fell by 11 percent in a day to dip to its lowest point in 41 weeks.

It included 108 patients in intensive care, a net decrease of 11 to reach the lowest total since September 24. The other 140 patients were in regular care, a net decrease of 19. About 13 patients with the disease have been admitted on each of the past seven days, including fewer than 2 sent to ICU on average.

The combined patient total of 248 was 32 percent lower than a week ago. Another 32 percent decrease will bring that figure down to 170.

The RIVM also said that 210,420 Covid-19 vaccinations were administered on Thursday, which brought the moving average to 214,959.

Nearly 850 thousand jabs have been given this week, with 1.53 million expected by the end of Sunday. To date, 16,185,352 vaccine shots have been administered.