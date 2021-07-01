Public health agency RIVM said on Thursday that 845 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. That raised the seven-day moving average up three percent to 626, the first increase since May 29.

The number of infections reported on Thursday was the highest since June 18. At the same time, the seven day average has fallen 14 percent in a week.

The three cities with the most new infections were Rotterdam (73), Amsterdam (67) and Groningen (23). For the latter it was the most in nearly a month, with the daily tally more than double its weekly average. Amsterdam and Rotterdam were both well above their respective averages, posting daily totals not seen after several weeks of improving figures.

Preliminary coronavirus testing data showed that the number of tests scheduled with the GGD remained near its lowest point since the third week of August. Despite the increase in infections, the percentage of those testing positive for the infection on average between June 22-29 was about 3.1 percent. That has fallen from about four percent a week ago.

Vaccinations to top 16 million today

Healthcare workers likely administered the 16 millionth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday, with 15,974,932 estimated to have been given through Wednesday. The 17 millionth jab will likely take place on Monday.

Preliminary data showed that 210,264 shots were given no Wednesday, which raised the moving average for the seventh consecutive day. The average stood at 213,915.

The Health Ministry revised up their estimate for the calendar week to 1.53 million, more than three percent above last week's tally.

Hospital total falls another six percent

Hospitals were treating 278 people for Covid-19 on Thursday, the LCPS said. That was six percent lower than a day earlier, and 29 percent less than a week ago. That could put the Netherlands on pace to have fewer than 200 Covid-19 patients in care by next Thursday.

The current total includes 119 patients in intensive care, a net decrease of nine, and 159 patients in regular care, a net decrease of nine after accounting for deaths, admissions and discharges. Over the past 24 hours, hospitals admitted 10 new patients with the coronavirus disease, including one who was immediately sent to intensive care.

That was the first new ICU admission reported since Monday.