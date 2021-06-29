New data about the Dutch Covid-19 vaccination program showed that 5,923,497 people in the country have either received one dose of the Janssen Vaccine, or two doses of any other vaccine in use in the Netherlands. That equates to about 41 percent of the population eligible to be vaccinated, with a half-million people having received the single-shot Janssen Vaccine.

Another 3,994,694 have received one shot of either the Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccines, just shy of 28 percent of the eligible population. It was not clear how many of them have also tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection in the past, which makes them “fully vaccinated” by Dutch standards.

Out of the entire population, including children who cannot or have not yet received a jab, about 57 percent have been given at least one shot, with 34 percent considered fully vaccinated.

People between the ages of 45 and 64 have quickly taken on the opportunity to get vaccinated against the disease. “Currently, 79% of people in this group have received at least one vaccination, 32% are fully vaccinated,” the RIVM said.

Most people in that group did not have a chance to even schedule an appointment to get a jab until mid-May. Those between 60 and 64 did have an opportunity to use the AstraZeneca as early as mid-February.

The RIVM also estimated that 210,040 jabs were given on Monday, bringing the total up to 15,553,035. About 1.48 million shots were predicted to be given this calendar week, similar to last week, when 1,467,823 were administered.

The 16 millionth Covid-19 vaccine will likely be given on Wednesday night or Thursday morning.