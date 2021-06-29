There were no new Covid-19 patients admitted in Dutch intensive care units between Monday and Tuesday afternoon, according to patient coordination office LCPS. There has not been a 24-hour period without an ICU admission since July 29, according to data from hospital monitor NICE.

Fewer than three patients have been admitted to the ICU on average over the past seven days, according to the LCPS which started releasing the figures daily last autumn. There were 12 patients with the disease admitted into regular care during the past 24 hours, bringing the seven-day average for all admissions down to 16. That figure has fallen 26 percent in a week.

The total number of Covid-19 patients in care on Tuesday afternoon was 309, about 7 percent lower than the previous day. The figure was down 33 percent from a week ago, and could near 200 if the same decline is realized this week.

Of the current total, 127 patients were in intensive care, a net decrease of 15. The other 182 people were in nursing wards, down 7 from Monday. The combined hospital total was at its lowest point since September 18.

The RIVM also said that another 552 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. That brought the seven-day moving average down to 611. Though not falling as sharply as it has over the past 21 days, the moving average was still 26 percent lower compared to a week ago.

The three cities reporting the most newly-infected residents were Amsterdam (42), Rotterdam (28) and The Hague (22).