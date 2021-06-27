A 65-year-old Dutch man was caught at a Surinamese airport with almost 9.5 kilograms of cocaine. The man, who was in a wheelchair, tried to smuggle the drugs from Suriname to the Netherlands, ANP reported.

Customs tracked down the drugs when the man's luggage was scanned. The drugs were hidden in the man’s hand luggage between bags of milk powder, Urad lentils, and agar powder.

It was the second time that this man has tried to bring drugs into the Netherlands, said the head of the Surinamese police, Judith Dragtenstein. The man was previously convicted, but the police did not state if he had been incarcerated, or for how long.