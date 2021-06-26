Saturday is expected to be partly sunny with bursts of thunderstorms and rain throughout the afternoon, the KNMI announced. Temperatures will rise from a cool range from 11 to 14 degrees Celsius in the early morning hours up to a maximum of 25 degrees.

Most of the country will see the high temperature in the low twenties, but it will be warmer along the German border, particularly in Limburg. The wind from out of the south-southeast will begin to shift by midday.

It should remain no stronger than a light breeze throughout the day. Temperatures will eventually fall to a low of 12 degrees overnight.

The rain will persist for the upcoming days with temperatures going up to 27 degrees on Sunday and falling slightly again to the lower 20s within the course of the following week.