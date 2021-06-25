Over 66 percent of adults in the Netherlands are partially or fully vaccinated against Covid-19, or roughly 9.5 million people. Nearly 39 percent, 5.6 million people, are fully vaccinated against the disease, according to preliminary data provided by the Dutch government to the ECDC.

The Netherlands is in 6th place for those who have received at least one shot, out of the 30 countries in the EU and the European Economic Area. The Netherlands is tied for 8th place for the rate of fully vaccinated adults.

"Fully vaccinated" in the Netherlands also includes people who have received one shot after a coronavirus infection. Thus far, the RIVM has not included that group in its statistical reporting, but that could change as early as next week.

The Netherlands has administered an estimated 14,680,637 jabs to date, including over 203 thousand on Thursday. That pushed the moving average up to 201,565. This calendar week, about 805,500 shots were given, with roughly 1.5 million expected by the end of Sunday.

There were 363 people being treated for Covid-19 in Dutch hospitals on Friday, seven percent lower than a day earlier. That included 147 people in intensive care, the first time that figure has been below 150 since September 29.

There were 11 fewer ICU patients compared to Thursday, and 18 fewer patients in regular care. The nursing wards were treating 216 Covid-19 patients in total.

The coronavirus patient total has dropped off by 32 percent in a week. If that continues for another week, the patient total will be below 250 by next Friday.

The RIVM also said on Friday that another 659 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. That brought the seven-day moving average down to 687, the lowest it has been since the first week of September.