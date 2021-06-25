Mistakes that occur in the Covid-19 vaccination campaigns in the Netherlands are poorly documented, Institute for Responsible Medicine Use (IVM) said. As a result, the Netherlands is failing to actively contribute to the International Medication Safety Network (IMSN), of which it is a member.

"Centrally collecting and analyzing vaccination incidents and returning this information to the injection sites is necessary to increase the safety of vaccinations. You also prevent mistakes by learning from the mistakes that others have made. We have arranged this well for side effects, but not for incidents,” IVM director Ruud Coolen van Brakel said.

The IVM stated that a number of overweight people received the first dose with a needle that was too short and later required a booster shot. In some cases, people were given the jab which was not intended for them. Furthermore, incorrect amounts of the vaccine were also administered in several known cases.

The Institute also pointed to research which proved that the coronavirus vaccines were not always transported in a professional manner. "In the Netherlands, we can only hear about these incidents by chance. The reason for the incidents is not analyzed and it is therefore hardly possible to prevent the same errors from repeating at other locations or with other care providers."

"In the COVID19 Vaccine Safety Interest Group, which includes about 20 countries in addition to the Netherlands, the Netherlands can only act as a listener. Only countries where the incident registration with vaccinations is well organized have an active role during the online monthly meetings," IVM said.

The organization also listed examples of bad practice which are known internationally. Some of them involved reusing the same needle multiple times or not ensuring social distancing was practiced at vaccination sites.