There were 425 patients with Covid-19 in Dutch hospitals on Wednesday, down 30 percent from a week ago. If the declining trend continues for another seven days, there will be about 300 patients in care next Wednesday, similar to mid-September.

The current total included 170 people in intensive care, a net decrease of 15 since Tuesday. The ICU total has fallen by half in 15 days. Another 255 people were being treated outside of the ICU, a net decrease of 22.

Combined, it accounted for an 8 percent drop in a single day, according to data from the LCPS.

Some 200,585 people were estimated to have received a Covid-19 vaccine shot on Tuesday, the RIVM said. That brought the seven-day average down to 201,978. A total of 14,276,342 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the Netherlands.

The public health agency also said on Wednesday that another 679 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. That was the lowest number in a single day since the first week of September.

It brought the seven-day moving average down to 777. That figure was 35 percent lower than a week ago, and 81 percent lower than a month ago. The average was moving towards its lowest point since the end of August.

The three cities reporting the most new infections were Rotterdam (35), Utrecht (32) and Amsterdam (30).

To date, people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection 1,680,880 times.