Housing corporation De Alliantie, two real estate developers, and construction company Heijmans unveiled their plan to build a new city with more than 50,000 homes in the province of Flevoland. The city, named Eemvallei Stad, will be a "sustainable and climate-proof response to the current housing shortage", they stated in a press release.

The detailed plan was to be presented to Interior Minister Kajsa Ollongren on Tuesday. The city will cover a total area of 4,000 hectares. In addition to some 50,000 houses new homes, the remaining sixty percent will be used for urban agriculture and nature reserve.

"The development of Eemvallei Stad offers solutions for the major challenges that society currently faces: housing shortage, energy transition, biodiversity, climate change, and more sustainable agriculture," the developers stated.

The city will be located on the eastern side of the Amsterdam Metropolitan Area, east even of Almere which it will practically border. It will be a short distance away from Zeewolde, Hilversum, and Amsterdam. According to the consortium, the city can be built quickly because most of the land is already owned by the government and private individuals. The plan is said to be based on smart and economical use of space.

"Eemvallei offers homes that are easily accessible for starters and middle income groups and offers space to a wide range of ages and target groups, including starters, 1- and 2-person households, the elderly, and social tenants," the developers said.

Eemvallei Stad will be able to supply a total of approximately 90,000 households with energy, generated from wind and sun. Furthermore, its design will also provide a modern public transport structure.

"Eemvallei Stad is therefore not only a beckoning perspective, but also a realistic proposal for an integrated area development that quickly yields many affordable homes and offers realistic solutions for the other major challenges that society currently faces," the developers concluded.