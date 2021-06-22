Roughly 34 percent of adults in the Netherlands have received either the one-shot Janssen Covid-19 vaccine, or two shots of another vaccine approved in Europe. That total rose from 31 percent on June 13, with 4,862,271 now considered fully protected through Sunday, June 20.

Another 3,760,156 were either partially vaccinated against the disease, or will eventually be considered fully vaccinated if they were recently infected with the coronavirus. The data of vaccinated people who have tested positive for the virus has not been released by the RIVM.

A total of 1,432,818 jabs were given last calendar week, down 14 percent compared to last week. The total was also four percent lower than what had been projected. Roughly the same number of vaccines are likely to be given out this week.

An estimated 14,075,757 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the Netherlands through Monday, including nearly 201 thousand on that day. That brought the moving average down to 203,532, nearly equivalent to what the RIVM projects for this week.

Meanwhile, there were 462 people being treated in Dutch hospitals for Covid-19 on Tuesday, down six percent from the previous day. The total has fallen 28 percent in a week. If that trend repeats there will be about 332 people in care next Tuesday.

The current total is the lowest since September 22. It includes 185 people in intensive care units, a net decrease of 12. The other 277 people were being treated in regular care wards, a net decrease of 17.

Hospitals took on 23 patients with the disease between the afternoons of Monday and Tuesday, less than a tenth of the peak average during the third wave.

The RIVM also said on Tuesday that another 724 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. That brought the moving average down to 829, the lowest it has been since last August.