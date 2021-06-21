The Netherlands was expected to provide its 14 millionth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said. Through Sunday, that total was 13,875,172, according to an estimate from the RIVM.

Last calendar week, healthcare workers in the country administered an estimated 1,432,822 jabs, about four percent less than projected. That was also about 11 percent lower than a week earlier.

The country's hospital system was treating 491 Covid-19 patients on Monday, a nine-month low after a net decrease of eight percent over the weekend, patient coordination office LCPS said. The office has stopped providing updates over the weekend for the time being.

The total included 197 people in intensive care, 21 fewer than on Friday. Another 294 patients were in regular care, also a net drop of 21.

The combined total was 28 percent lower compared to a week ago. If that trend continues for another seven days, there will be about 350 patients in care next Monday.

The RIVM also said on Monday that another 585 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. That brought the seven-day average down to 877, about 35 percent lower than a week ago.

The three cities with the most new infections were Rotterdam (34), Amsterdam (33) and The Hague (18). To date, people have tested positive for the viral infection 1,679,542 times in total.