Sunday morning will bring occassional showers in the northeast of the country. The afternoon will remain largely dry with periods of sunshine. In the evening, rain and thunderstorms are expected by the KNMI in the south and east of the Netherlands.

Maximum temperatures can range from 20 degrees Celsius in the northwest to 26 degrees in Limburg. At night temperatures will sink to 16 degrees-

A moderate will accompany the day coming from the west, turning towards the south in the evening.

Showers will continue into next week, slowly decreasing in intensity towards as the weekend nears. The weather will also be less warm than it has been the past few days, remaining in the lower 20s throughout the week.