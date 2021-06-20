A further 735 people tested positive for the coronavirus, the RIVM stated on Sunday. This brought the seven-day rolling average down to 922, a decrease of 36 percent compared to a week ago.

That figure has not been so low since early September. The cities with the highest infection numbers were Amsterdam (45), The Hague (34) and Rotterdam (30).

Around 204,512 Covid-19 vaccinations were administered on Saturday, based on an estimate by the RIVM. In the past seven days, an estimated, 1,467,969 people were vaccinated against Covid-19.

The 14 millionth vaccine dose is expected to be placed on Monday.

On Friday, there were 218 people with Covid-19 in intensive care and 315 more outside of the ICU, according to the patient coordination office LCPS. Finalized weekend data from the LCPS about hospital totals and new admissions will not be released over the weekend for the time being. That data will only be updated on Mondays.

Since the start of the pandemic, people in the Netherlands have tested positive for the coronavirus a total of 1,678,983 times.