Friday started off cloudy in the biggest part of the Netherlands. In the course of the morning, the sun will gradually break through in most places. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will develop in the south in the second half of the afternoon. Hail may occur and locally a lot of precipitation can fall in a short time, potentially accompanied by gusts of wind, according to meteorological institute KNMI.

The showers will move northwards and leave the northeast at the end of Friday evening, clearing broadly from the south. It will be another warm day, with the maximum temperature this afternoon ranging from 25 to 30°C in many places. In the southeast, temperatures will possibly be a few degrees higher. At the northern coast, it will be significantly less warm with maximums of 19 to 24°C.

Meteorological institute KNMI previously issued a code yellow weather warning covering the whole country for much of Friday morning, and a second warning covering most of the afternoon and evening.

Heavy thunderstorms and strong winds swept across the country on Thursday night. In Noord Brabant, the fire department was busy with reports of trees uprooted and minor floods.

The Brabant-Zuidoost fire brigade said on Twitter that they received dozens of reports of storm damage in Oirschot, De Beerzen, and the surrounding area. In a garden in Oirschot, the wind tore several trees out of the ground. Also at Hanneke Coolen-Olst, a whirlwind ripped trees out of the ground and the sewer overflowed because of flooding.

Vannacht heeft een stevige storm in onze tuin huis gehouden. Daarbij zijn een forse notenboom en eikenboom gesneuveld. Ook in de omgeving zijn enkele bomen omgegaan. Posted by Ruud Severijns on Thursday, June 17, 2021

Rijkswaterstaat urged drivers to stay cautious on road and to adapt their driving style to the circumstances.

The east and southeast of the Netherlands will be enjoying sunny weather from early Saturday. During the afternoon, the sun will break through again in the west and north. It will remain dry everywhere. The maximum temperature will range from 17°C in the northwest coastal area and 28°C locally in the southeast. Heavy showers are expected on Sunday morning across the country, after which the weather will largely clear up.