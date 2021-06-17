The 227 thousand people living in the Netherlands who were born in 2000 can make arrangements to get vaccinated against Covid-19, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge and the RIVM announced on Thursday. Earlier in the day, the 223 thousand born in 1999 were told the same.

Both groups will receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, or the Moderna vaccine. The mRNA vaccines usually require a booster shot weeks after the first dose was given to be considered fully protected against severe symptoms of the disease.

Starting next week, all adults can attempt to switch their appointment or schedule a new time slot to receive the Janssen Vaccine. That product, developed in Leiden by a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary, only requires one shot for maximum protection.

The vaccines will be given at the dozens of GGD mass vaccination locations across the Netherlands.

Those born in 1999 and 2000 can expect to receive an invitation in the mail starting on Saturday, but an appointment can be made using a special website or over the phone before the letter arrives. The envelope will also contain a health questionnaire to be filled out and given to the healthcare workers at the selected GGD facility.

Over 13 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been given in the Netherlands thus far. About a third of the adult population, 4.5 million people, are now considered to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease.