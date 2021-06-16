The RIVM put out the call on Wednesday afternoon to announce that anyone living in the Netherlands born in 1998 can now schedule their time slots to get vaccinated against Covid-19. There are about 223 thousand residents who were born that year.

Earlier in the day, those born a year earlier were also invited. Anyone born in 1998 or earlier can use the web-based scheduling system, or call to book an appointment. From Friday they will receive a paper invitation in the mail, including a copy of a health questionnaire which the GGD needs to give the vaccine shots.

Those scheduling their vaccinations this week will get an appointment to receive either the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines approved for use in Europe. That normally consists of a first shot followed by a booster three to six weeks later.

Adult residents will be allowed to switch the appointment or schedule a new one to receive the Janssen Vaccine starting on Monday. The viral vector vaccine requires only one shot for maximum protection.

The vaccines will likely be administered at one of the 140 GGD mass vaccination sites in the Netherlands.

To date, an estimated 12.7 million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Netherlands, including about 1.7 million during the last calendar week. Roughly 1.5 million shots were expected to be given this week.