An estimated 12,862,499 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the Netherlands, according to the RIVM's model through Tuesday. The 13 millionth dose was likely to be given on Wednesday, or possibly early Thursday.

About 211,464 people were given a jab on Tuesday. That brought the seven-day moving average down slightly to 245,346, though that was still 25 percent higher than a week ago.

About a third of the adult population is considered fully vaccinated against the disease. Roughly 60 percent have been given at least one dose of a vaccine approved for use in the European Union.

Meanwhile, hospitals in the Netherlands were treating 605 people for Covid-19 on Wednesday, a net decrease of six percent compared to a day earlier. The total was 27 percent lower than a week ago. If the trend continues there will be about 440 patients in care in seven days.

The current total includes 239 intensive care patients after a net decrease of 11. That brought the ICU tally down to a new 35-week low, according to data from the LCPS. There was also a single-day decline of 29 patients in other hospital wards, bringing the non-acute total to 366.

Hospitals admitted 40 new Covid-19 patients from Tuesday to Wednesday afternoon, eight of whom were sent to intensive care. That brought the moving average down to 45, a third lower compared to a week ago.

Public health agency RIVM also said that another 1,040 tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. That brought the seven-day average down to 1,194, the lowest since September 26. The moving average has gone down 39 percent in a week.

The cities with the most new infections were Amsterdam (86), The Hague (53) and Rotterdam (43). For Amsterdam, it was the most daily infections in 12 days.

To date, people have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus a total of 1,675,644 times.