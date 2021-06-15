The 219 thousand people living in the Netherlands who were born in 1995 can schedule their appointment for a Covid-19 vaccine, public health agency RIVM announced. They can use a the web-based scheduling tool to make arrangements to receive either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.

"Make way for 1995!" wrote Health Minister Hugo de Jonge on Twitter. "The website is open from 10 a.m. for all of you to make vaccination appointments."

Those having difficulty finding a convenient location or time slot can also call for an appointment. The jabs will be given at one of the 140 GGD mass vaccination locations in the country.

From June 21, all adults residing in the country can also switch their appointment, or book a new appointment, to receive the Janssen Vaccine. While the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna typically require two shots for full protection, the Janssen Vaccine from Johnson & Johnson only requires one.

Anyone receiving the Janssen Vaccine will have to sign an informed consent statement, acknowledging that the GGD explained the rare risk of a serious blood clot side effect, and that they will still elect to receive the one-shot vaccine.

During the last calendar week, over 1.8 million Covid-19 vaccine injections were given out, with the RIVM estimating that about 260 thousand were given on average per day. Some 12.4 million jabs have been administered so far. The 13 millionth shot is expected on Wednesday or Thursday.