Multiple Covid-19 test- and vaccination centers in the province of Drenthe will have limited opening times on Wednesday and Thursday due to the hot weather expected on those days, health service GGD Drenthe announced. Temperatures are expected to climb to tropical levels, especially in the east and southeast of the country.

The Covid-19 vaccination centers in Emmen and Meppel will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. "So we close earlier those days, but we also open two hours earlier. Everyone is allocated a fixed period during which the shot can still be obtained," Linda van der Heide of GGD Drenthe told RTV Drenthe. People whose appointment was for after 1:30 p.m. on June 16 or 17, will get a call to reschedule.

The vaccination centers in Assen and Hoogeveen will be open as usual, as temperatures aren't expected to climb too high in those locations, the GGD said. Test locations in Meppel and Hoogeveen will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. And those in Assen and Emmen will be open until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to meteorological institute KNMI, Wednesday and Thursday will be hot to very hot, with maximums ranging between 27 and 31 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and up to 33 degrees on Thursday. On Thursday and Friday, thunderstorms are expected during the afternoons.