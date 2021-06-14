From Monday, residents of the Netherlands who were born in 1994 can schedule their appointment for a Covid-19 vaccine using the online booking system from the Dutch government. About 226 thousand people living in the country were born that year.

"1994, today it's your turn. You can go to the website for your vaccination appointment at about 10 a.m." said Health Minister Hugo de Jonge on social media. "So schedule the shot online and spread the word!"

Those invited on Monday who book the appointment this week online or over the phone will receive either the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine or the Moderna vaccine, and in most cases a booster shot about five weeks later. The jabs will be given at one of the 140 GGD mass vaccination locations in the country.

Starting on June 21, all adults in the Netherlands can also book an appointment for the Janssen Vaccine, which only requires one shot. Concerns about the Janssen Vaccine's link to a very rare blood clot side effect limited its use in the country over the past two months, as did production problems at parent company Johnson and Johnson.

An average of over a quarter of a million vaccine shots were administered in the country on each of the past seven days. About 12.2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been given out in the Netherlands thus far, with the 13 millionth shot expected on Wednesday or Thursday.