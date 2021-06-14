Public health agency RIVM said on Monday that another 899 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the lowest single-day total since September 10. That brought the seven-day moving average down to 1,359, the lowest point since the second week of September.

Testing results are often lower on Sundays and Mondays in the Netherlands. Still, coronavirus testing figures have also fallen to their lowest point since the end of August, according to preliminary data. About 5.6 percent of those who scheduled their own test were diagnosed with the infection, similar to figures in mid-September.

That rate will have to drop to below four percent for the Netherlands risk level to improve from red to orange in the European Union. Per capita infections have already fallen below the orange threshold of 150.

The three cities with the most new infections were Amsterdam (51), The Hague (49) and Rotterdam (39). All three were well below their respective moving averages.

For the second day in a row, hospitals admitted the the lowest number of new Covid-19 patients since the LCPS began releasing data in October. Just 32 people with the disease were admitted between the afternoons of Sunday and Monday, bringing the moving daily average down to 48.

There were 681 people with the disease in treatment on Monday, the second straight one percent net increase. The ICU total fell by two to 263, while the regular care figure rose by seven to 418.

Despite the slight increase, the combined total was 31 percent lower compared to a week ago. It put the healthcare system on pace to have about 470 Covid-19 patients in care by next Monday.

There was no statistical update about Covid-19 vaccine injections at the time of publication. Through Saturday, an estimated 12.2 million jabs have been given in the Netherlands, with a moving average of about 252 thousand per day last week.