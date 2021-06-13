Residents living in the Netherlands born in 1993 can now apply for a Covid-19 vaccine at one of the GGD vaccination locations, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge announced on Twitter on Sunday.

The 227 thousand people in this age group will receive either the BioNTech/Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine. They do not have to wait until they receive the official vaccination invitation on Wednesday.

Ook op zondag gaat het werk in de vaccinatie-operatie gewoon door. Vandaag een extra mooie dag voor 1️⃣9️⃣9️⃣3️⃣. ☀️ Rond 10:00 uur zijn jullie aan de beurt! #PlanDePrik online en 🗣 zegt het voort. 👉 https://t.co/Gymdf4GlTA pic.twitter.com/5er68HNGpt — Hugo de Jonge (@hugodejonge) June 13, 2021

Based on a rough estimate by the RIVM, the 12 millionth vaccine was administered in the Netherlands on Saturday. De Jonge was pleased with the progress in the vaccination campaign. “Eight million shots were given in two months. This week about 1.5 million, more than 250 injections per minute,” he said on social media. “On to the 13 millionth!”

On average, in the past seven days a quarter of million shots were given daily, 36 percent more than the daily average one week ago.