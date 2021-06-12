Dutch residents born in 1992 can now schedule an appointment online to receive a Covid-19 vaccine. They will get either the BioNTech/Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine.

The 229 thousand people in this age group do not need to wait until they receive their official vaccination invitation on Tuesday.

On the day of vaccination, a confirmation of the appointment and ID are necessary. Healthcare workers will ask anyone getting the jab to fill out a questionnaire.

From June 21, all adults in the Netherlands can book an appointment with the Janssen vaccine for which only one dose is required.

To date, around 11.5 million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Netherlands. The RIVM estimated that 1.5 million shots will be given by the end of the calendar week.