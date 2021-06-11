The warm, summer's weather in the Netherlands over the past days will continue on Friday, but the weekend will be a bit cooler, meteorological institute KNMI expects.

Friday started out with fog banks and low clouds, which will clear up during the course of the morning in most places, but could remain persistent on the coast. Maximum temperatures will range between 20 degrees in the coastal areas and up to 27 degrees in the southeast. Some cumulus clouds will form inland during the afternoon, but no rain is expected.

Overnight will become cloudy in most places from the northwest. Some light rain may fall in the northeast. Minimum temperatures will drop to around 15 degrees.

Saturday morning will see some light rain in Limburg, but that will gradually clear away from the northwest. The afternoon will have sunshine in most places, though the day will be cooler than the week that preceded it with maximums between 17 degrees on the Wadden and 24 degrees in Limburg.

Sunday will be sunny, but also a bit on the cool side with maximums up to 24 degrees. The warm to hot weather will return next week, with thermometers maybe topping 30 degrees on Wednesday.