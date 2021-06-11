People born in 1990 who live in the Netherlands are now allowed to book their time slots to receive a Covid-19 vaccine shot, public health agency RIVM announced on Thursday night. There are 234 thousand residents who were born that year.

They will be given a vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna.

Those wanting to schedule their appointment can use the online system, or can call the GGD municipal health service to make the arrangement. Invitations and a health questionnaire will go out in the mail on Friday to their home addresses.

They do not have to wait to schedule the appointment until they receive the paper invitation. The questionnaire, also available online, must be brought to the appointment along with an accepted form of identification.

Some 11.4 million Covid-19 vaccine shots have been administered in the Netherlands to date. About 1.5 million will be given out this calendar week.