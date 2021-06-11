All residents of the Netherlands born in 1991 can book their appointment for a Covid-19 vaccine online or over the phone, public health agency RIVM said on Friday. The group consists of 232 thousand people.

People born that year will receive either the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, or the Moderna vaccine. In most cases, the two vaccines require two shots for maximum protection. These are given between three and six weeks apart.

A paper invitation will be sent to their homes, though this is not needed to make the appointment.

Starting on June 21, all adults in the country can book an appointment for the one-shot Janssen Vaccine, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge announced. Between June 21 and July 5, the Netherlands expects delivery of 200 thousand doses of the Janssen vaccine.

About 11.5 million Covid-19 vaccine shots have been administered in the Netherlands to date. The RIVM projects that 1.5 million will be given out this calendar week alone.